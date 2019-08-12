Clear

Woman arrested following drug bust in Chillicothe over the weekend

Chillicothe Police arrested a woman early Saturday morning after executing a search warrant and discovering drugs and drug paraphernalia.

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Chillicothe Police arrested a woman early Saturday morning after executing a search warrant and discovering drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop at around 10:58 p.m. Friday in the area of Lambert Dr. and Country Club Dr. in Chillicothe. Officers called for a K-9 unit and evidence of drug activity was discovered. The traffic stop led to officers applying for a search warrant for a residence on the 1800 block of Borden St. 

Chillicothe Police had received numerous complaints of drug activity during the past week at that residence. Officers were able to execute the search warrant just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday with the assistance of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. Officers discovered controlled prescription pills, more than 100 grams of marijuana, and what is believed to be psilocybin mushrooms. Evidence of distributing narcotics and paraphernalia was also found. A handgun was also seized in the search.

The residence being searched was also found to have children living inside.

Police arrested a 29-year-old woman after the search. She was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. 

Charges are pending on a second adult of the residence.

