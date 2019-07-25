Woman arrested in St. Joseph for allegedly kidnapping child from South Dakota

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In a joint effort, local authorities arrested a woman from South Dakota who allegedly kidnapped a 7-year-old child.
According to Sgt. Brad Kerns with the St. Joseph Police Department, officers received word from South Dakota authorities about a female wanted in a kidnapping that could be in the traveling in the area.
Officers then set-up along I-29 in St. Joseph and were able to locate and stop the vehicle believed to have been driven by the woman. The vehicle was stopped near U.S. Hwy. 169 on I-29.
Officers were able to arrest the woman and rescue the 7-year-old child without incident.
The St. Joseph Police Department worked with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to rescue the child.
