Woman arrested in St. Joseph for allegedly kidnapping child from South Dakota

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In a joint effort, local authorities arrested a woman from South Dakota who allegedly kidnapped a 7-year-old child.

According to Sgt. Brad Kerns with the St. Joseph Police Department, officers received word from South Dakota authorities about a female wanted in a kidnapping that could be in the traveling in the area.

Officers then set-up along I-29 in St. Joseph and were able to locate and stop the vehicle believed to have been driven by the woman. The vehicle was stopped near U.S. Hwy. 169 on I-29.

Officers were able to arrest the woman and rescue the 7-year-old child without incident.

The St. Joseph Police Department worked with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to rescue the child.