(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly left a toddler in the middle of a roadway.
Toni Rice, 41, was arrested after a 4-year-old was found walking in the middle of the road on Sunday.
According to court documents, Rice is accused of letting the toddler out of a vehicle on the 2600 block of Northwest Logan in Buchanan County then driving away.
The child was found walking alone towards an open field right next to the Missouri River.
Rice remains in jail with no bond. Online court records show a judge ruled Rice a danger to the victim. A probable cause statement also shows Rice tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
Related Content
- Woman charged after allegedly leaving toddler in the middle of roadway
- Flooding closes roadways near Chillicothe
- County road crew battle snow-covered roadways
- MSHP reports only 5 roadway deaths during Labor Day Weekend
- MoDOT, City street crews clear area roadways after second storm
- City streets and maintenance crews treat roadways ahead of storm
- Hwy. 59 remains closed as water still covers roadway
- Police Confirm Toddler is in Protective Services After Mother Charged with Drowning Infant Son
- Teacher Charged After Allegedly Firing a Gun Inside a Georgia School
- Jussie Smollett arrested and faces a felony charge for allegedly filing false police report