Woman charged after allegedly leaving toddler in the middle of roadway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly left a toddler in the middle of a roadway.

Toni Rice, 41, was arrested after a 4-year-old was found walking in the middle of the road on Sunday.

According to court documents, Rice is accused of letting the toddler out of a vehicle on the 2600 block of Northwest Logan in Buchanan County then driving away.

The child was found walking alone towards an open field right next to the Missouri River.

Rice remains in jail with no bond. Online court records show a judge ruled Rice a danger to the victim. A probable cause statement also shows Rice tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.