Woman dead, man in custody in Caldwell County shooting

A 35-year-old male from Lawson is in custody pending charges.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 8:09 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(POLO, Mo.) -- The Caldwell County Sheriff's Department is reporting a fatal shooting in Polo Wednesday morning.

A department news release said deputies responded to a shots fired call at a street intersection in Polo. After arriving, the release said deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound and a male with a weapon running from the scene.

It said the suspect was later taken into custody only after a lengthy pursuit and manhunt in a nearby wooded area. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect is being identified as a 35-year-old male from Lawson. The victim's name has not yet been released.

The sheriff's department release said their department received assistance in the manhunt from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Polo Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Department, Tri-County Regional SWAT Team, Canadian Pacific Railroad Police, and Missouri Department of Conservation.

The suspect is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending formal charges being filed.

Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Thursday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Thursday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 30's Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side with high temperatures reaching into the upper 40's by the end of the week. Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.
