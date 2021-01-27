Woman dead, man in custody in Caldwell County shooting

(POLO, Mo.) -- The Caldwell County Sheriff's Department is reporting a fatal shooting in Polo Wednesday morning.

A department news release said deputies responded to a shots fired call at a street intersection in Polo. After arriving, the release said deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound and a male with a weapon running from the scene.

It said the suspect was later taken into custody only after a lengthy pursuit and manhunt in a nearby wooded area. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect is being identified as a 35-year-old male from Lawson. The victim's name has not yet been released.

The sheriff's department release said their department received assistance in the manhunt from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Polo Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Department, Tri-County Regional SWAT Team, Canadian Pacific Railroad Police, and Missouri Department of Conservation.

The suspect is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending formal charges being filed.