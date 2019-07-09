Clear

Woman fires shots outside Parkville DMV

Platte County Sheriff's Office says Vanessa Richey, 34, fired two shots from a handgun in the parking lot area of the DMV.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 7:06 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(PLATTE CO., Mo.) A woman is arrested after firing shots outside a Parkville DMV on Tuesday.

Platte County Sheriff's Office says Vanessa Richey, 34, fired two shots from a handgun in the parking lot area of the DMV.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the DMV located at the intersection of 64th Street and Cosby Road, in Kansas City, Mo.

No injuries were reported.

Richey was taken into custody on scene and is currently held at the Platte County Detention Center.

Both the Kansas City Police Department and Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to the call.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. No motive has been identified.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 100°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 97°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
On Wednesday, a stray shower or storm is possible but most will likely stay dry. Highs are going to be in the upper 80s. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events