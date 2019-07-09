Woman fires shots outside Parkville DMV

(PLATTE CO., Mo.) A woman is arrested after firing shots outside a Parkville DMV on Tuesday.

Platte County Sheriff's Office says Vanessa Richey, 34, fired two shots from a handgun in the parking lot area of the DMV.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the DMV located at the intersection of 64th Street and Cosby Road, in Kansas City, Mo.

No injuries were reported.

Richey was taken into custody on scene and is currently held at the Platte County Detention Center.

Both the Kansas City Police Department and Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to the call.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. No motive has been identified.