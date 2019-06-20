(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A woman was taken to Mosaic Life Care with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a tree Thursday afternoon.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a woman was driving south on Southwest Parkway near Park Ridge Drive when she hit a tree.
She was taken by ambulance to Mosaic.
Officers don't know what led to the crash.
Related Content
- Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash
- Car overturns multiple times, driver sustains non-life-threatening injuries
- Police: 3 suffer life-threatening injuries after crash on Belt Highway
- Woman sustains serious injuries in Clinton County crash
- Woman recovering from brain injury, says dog may have saved her life
- Rollover crash results in minor injuries
- Two vehicles collide in Clinton County sending woman to hospital with serious injuries
- One person life-flighted to hospital after crash on Highway 59
- Two people life-flighted to hospital after crash in Caldwell County
- Stabbing sends woman to the hospital
Scroll for more content...