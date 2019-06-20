Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash

Clear
Authorities say, the woman was driving south on Southwest Parkway near Park Ridge Drive when she hit a tree.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 3:07 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 3:35 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A woman was taken to Mosaic Life Care with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a tree Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a woman was driving south on Southwest Parkway near Park Ridge Drive when she hit a tree.

She was taken by ambulance to Mosaic. 

Officers don't know what led to the crash.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible overnight and early Friday morning.
