Woman in hospital after being struck by lightning, fire officials say

(SMITHVILLE, Mo.) Smithville fire officials said a woman was taken to the hospital after she was struck by lightning Saturday afternoon.
This happened just before 2 p.m. around the lake near Jack Rabbit Bend, according to a post on the Clay County Parks Facebook page. The woman was fishing with her husband near the area when it happened.
Park officials said the woman was 55 years-old and was transported by ambulance with serious burn injuries.
