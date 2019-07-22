Woman injured in rollover crash in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A woman was injured in a rollover crash in St. Joseph Monday evening.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department said two cars collided at the intersection of West Valley and Carnegie just after 5 p.m.

A car driving down Carnegie was flipped onto its side when a second car drove into the intersection. The drive of the first car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities said they could not release about if either of the drivers would receive a citation.