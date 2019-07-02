Clear
Woman jumps into Missouri River trying to escape police

A woman jumped into the Missouri River trying to escape the St. Joseph Police Tuesday evening.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 9:26 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

Around 8 p.m. police say they were questioning a woman at the Remington Nature Center when she jumped into the river.

The officers followed her down the river on the bike trail. More officers then showed up at 77 Francis Street where two men had a boat beached on the shore and offered it to officers to use to get into the water.

Two officers went out onto the river in the boat and offered a life jacket to the woman multiple times. At first they had the life jacket tied to a rope, but the woman would not take it. Eventually the woman took the life jacket after the officers untied it from the rope.

The woman gave the life jacket up after a little bit. Then one officer put on a life jacket and tied himself to a rope that was that also was tied to the boat. He jumped in the water and rescued the woman.

According to police, the woman knew she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

St. Joseph Fire Department did deploy their water rescue, but the two officers were able to rescue the woman on the borrowed boat.

