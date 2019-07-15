Woman killed after being ejected from vehicle in crash in Atchison County, Missouri

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.) 54-year-old Nancy Cherry of Fairfax was killed Monday morning in a single vehicle crash in Atchison County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cherry was driving a 2010 Toyota van southbound on U.S. 59 two miles south of Fairfax just before 7:00 a.m. when her vehicle began skidding. The van then went across the center line and off the east side of the road. The front driver's side struck an embankment. The van then overturned and Cherry was ejected from the vehicle.

Cherry was pronounced dead at the scene by the Atchison County Coroner. Troopers say Cherry was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Tarkio Fire Department, Fairfax Fire Department, Atchison Holt Ambulance District, Tarkio Police Department, and the Atchison County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.