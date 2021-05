(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) A woman from Oskaloosa, Iowa was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Gentry County on Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Katherine Showers, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, was driving westbound on U.S. 136, two miles east of Albany, when she crossed the center line and hit 49-year-old Marvin Andersen, of Gilman City, Missouri, head-on.

Showers was pronounced dead at the scene. Andersen was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.