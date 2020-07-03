Woman life-flighted after rollover accident in Mound City

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) An Illinois woman was life-flighted Friday morning after a rollover accident in Mound City.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports at 8:45 a.m. Friday morning, 46-year-old Shanna M. Baumgart was driving northbound on I-29 with an accompanied minor when the car traveled off the westside of the roadway.

The car struck the emergency crossover and went airborne, coming to rest on it's passenger side.

Baumgart was life-flighted to Mosaic Life Care, suffering serious injuries. The accompanied minor sustained minor injuries and was taken into Mosaic by ambulance.

According to MSHP, the minor was wearing a seat belt, Baumgart was not.

Troopers said the accident was a result of cell phone usage.

MSHP reminds drivers to put the phone down while driving.