Woman seeks to return family photo possibly carried away by tornado

(GALLATIN, Mo.) After a family picture ended up in one Gallatin woman's front yard, she turned to social media to seek out it's rightful owner.

Leona Chamberlain said the photo of what appears to be a father and daughter landed outside her home after Tuesday night's severe weather.

"You never know what the picture - if, you know, the family member may have passed away," Chamberlain said. "So, I mean, it really did touch me."

She said she believes the photo was blown their way during the tornadoes Tuesday night that swept through Douglas County, Kansas and Clay County, Missouri.

"We saw something falling from the sky and I thought it was a shingle, like a house roof shingle, but my husband picked it up and it was a picture," Chamberlain.

Hoping to track down the owner of the photo, Chamberlain said she quickly posted the picture onto social media.

"I instantly took it and I'm like I'm posting it all over Facebook," Chamberlain. "I mean, I hope and pray the family is okay."

Responses immediately started to flow in response to Chamberlain's Facebook post. However, as of 7 p.m. Wednesday night the rightful owner still hadn't been located.

If you have any information on the photograph, contact Leona Chamberlain on Facebook.