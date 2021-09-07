Woman struck by car while using crosswalk

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday morning, a woman was taken to Mosaic Life Care after being struck by a vehicle as she was crossing a street in downtown St. Joseph.

The pedestrian versus vehicle accident happened before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 7th St. and Jules.

According to St. Joseph officers on scene, a woman driving a jeep was heading east on Jules when the sun temporarily blinded her which caused the driver to strike the woman using the crosswalk.

Police said speed was not a factor and no ticket was issued for the pedestrian accident.

SJPD said the woman hit by the car was transported to the hospital by Buchanan County EMS with minor injuries.