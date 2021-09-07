Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Woman struck by car while using crosswalk

Police said speed was not a factor and no ticket was issued for the pedestrian accident.

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 3:54 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday morning, a woman was taken to Mosaic Life Care after being struck by a vehicle as she was crossing a street in downtown St. Joseph. 

The pedestrian versus vehicle accident happened before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 7th St. and Jules. 

According to St. Joseph officers on scene, a woman driving a jeep was heading east on Jules when the sun temporarily blinded her which caused the driver to strike the woman using the crosswalk. 

Police said speed was not a factor and no ticket was issued for the pedestrian accident.

SJPD said the woman hit by the car was transported to the hospital by Buchanan County EMS with minor injuries. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Atchison
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Today we saw highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were out of the south this morning, and eventually out of the north later this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday due to the cold front. Humidity levels will also be much more comfortable after the front moves through. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories