Woman sustains serious injuries in Clinton County crash

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 10:38 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A woman from Grant City, Missouri sustained serious injuries in a crash south of Cameron Saturday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ashley Pickering was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox on southbound I-35 when her car slid on ice. She lost control of the car and ran off the west side of the roadway and overturned.

Pickering was taken to Cameron Regional Medical with serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash happened at 12 a.m. Sunday two miles south of Cameron at mile marker 50 on I-35.

After yesterday's snow and mist, skies are cloudy to start Sunday. Roads are still slick so take it easy traveling. Today, expect cloudy skies with some mist and isolated snow chances. The best chance for snow will be northeast of St. Joseph towards Bethany. Highs today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
