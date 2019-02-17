Woman sustains serious injuries in Clinton County crash

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A woman from Grant City, Missouri sustained serious injuries in a crash south of Cameron Saturday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ashley Pickering was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox on southbound I-35 when her car slid on ice. She lost control of the car and ran off the west side of the roadway and overturned.

Pickering was taken to Cameron Regional Medical with serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash happened at 12 a.m. Sunday two miles south of Cameron at mile marker 50 on I-35.