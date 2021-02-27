Woman who saved stranger's life encourages others to learn CPR

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman who saved a stranger's life by performing CPR on him is encouraging others to learn it.

Tabby Osborn was the Human Resources manager at Hy-Vee in 2018 when she heard a shopping cart crash and people yelling.

"I had just been on the floor and was talking to one of the pharmacists in the Pharmacy and we kind of heard a commotion not far from where we were," Osborn said. "When we got there, there was a gentleman, an elderly gentleman just on the floor. You could tell he wasn't breathing and not doing well."

Osborn, with the help of two other women, quickly jumped into action and began chest compressions.

"CPR is really hard so the more people that you can get to help cause it really takes a toll on you, and so we did CPR until the AED was able to get attached to him," Osborn said.

It took about 7-8 minutes before paramedics arrived and took over.

"One of the firefighters that I had talked to when it was all over said it was one of the first times he had ever arrived at a scene, when somebody, like just bystanders, had already started CPR so that surprised me," Osborn said.

Osborn was recertified just a few weeks ago. Even during the pandemic, there are ways to learn the life-saving first aid. The American Red Cross is offering in-person and virtual options for CPR and first aid courses.

"We are just trying to make sure everybody stays safe during this pandemic but the reality is that CPR and first aid is a lifesaving skill that we need no matter what is going on in our world right now," said Angie Springs, American Red Cross.

Osborn said she hopes her story will inspire more people to take a class.

"I just hope and pray that if that was me on the floor that somebody who was trained was there and would jump in and assist or if that was another family member of mine."

You can download the free Red Cross first aid app for information on what to do in the most common first aid emergencies. For more information about CPR or first aid classes, visit www.redcross.org.