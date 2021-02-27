Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman who saved stranger's life encourages others to learn CPR

February is National Heart Month.

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 12:42 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman who saved a stranger's life by performing CPR on him is encouraging others to learn it.

Tabby Osborn was the Human Resources manager at Hy-Vee in 2018 when she heard a shopping cart crash and people yelling.

"I had just been on the floor and was talking to one of the pharmacists in the Pharmacy and we kind of heard a commotion not far from where we were," Osborn said. "When we got there, there was a gentleman, an elderly gentleman just on the floor. You could tell he wasn't breathing and not doing well."

Osborn, with the help of two other women, quickly jumped into action and began chest compressions.

"CPR is really hard so the more people that you can get to help cause it really takes a toll on you, and so we did CPR until the AED was able to get attached to him," Osborn said.

It took about 7-8 minutes before paramedics arrived and took over.

"One of the firefighters that I had talked to when it was all over said it was one of the first times he had ever arrived at a scene, when somebody, like just bystanders, had already started CPR so that surprised me," Osborn said.

Osborn was recertified just a few weeks ago. Even during the pandemic, there are ways to learn the life-saving first aid. The American Red Cross is offering in-person and virtual options for CPR and first aid courses.

"We are just trying to make sure everybody stays safe during this pandemic but the reality is that CPR and first aid is a lifesaving skill that we need no matter what is going on in our world right now," said Angie Springs, American Red Cross.

Osborn said she hopes her story will inspire more people to take a class.

"I just hope and pray that if that was me on the floor that somebody who was trained was there and would jump in and assist or if that was another family member of mine."

You can download the free Red Cross first aid app for information on what to do in the most common first aid emergencies. For more information about CPR or first aid classes, visit www.redcross.org.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 56°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Skies have started to cloud up late today after we saw sunshine for the first half of the day. Clouds will start to break apart again this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 50s. The majority of today will be dry, but there could be a few areas of light drizzle later this evening mainly to the south of the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will continue to warm on Saturday making a run for 60 under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move into the area Saturday evening as a cold front moves through. That cold front could bring us a few areas of light rain once again, but most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain.. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday because of the cold front, but will quickly start to warm into the 50s by the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories