Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Women Charged for Keeping Child in Cage Appeared in Court

Debra and Katrina England are facing felony charges for locking a 9-year-old in a cage for 12 hours at a time.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 1:41 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(DEKALB COUNTY, MO) The two women are charged with abuse or neglect of a child as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
.Friday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Friday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories