Woodworkers create thousand-dollar piece for Noyes Home Fundraiser

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Noyes Home “Take A Seat” fundraiser is getting an extra boost from the St. Joseph Woodworkers Guild.

This year, the Guild is donating a hand-made rocking chair priced around $8,000. The chair, which took two and a half months two make, was put together by John Cox, Scott Hausmen, Zack Workman and project leader, Tim Steeby.

“It’s just fulfilling to create something for someone else,” said Steeby, “We wanted to make a perfect chair, it had to be beautiful because it was for the Noyes Home.”

From concept to conception, everything was hand-drawn and designed. The chair echos famous woodworker Hal Tayler’s designs.

“I believe Prince Philip in the U.K. has one of these chairs, commissioned by Hal Tayler, and there's a couple of the presidents who have similar chairs,” said Steeby.

Executive Director Chelsea Howlett and Noyes Home board members have been working on this years “Take a Seat” Fundraiser for over three months. She says this is the biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Last year alone we were able to raise around $250,000 for the Home, that’s huge for us,” said Howlett, “We’ve been taking care of children for the last 125 years and we couldn't do that without the community's support.”

The Guild is also showing additional support to the Noyes Home by donating hand-carved staircase spindles and trim. The 125-year-old staircases have been deteriorating for decades.

“Our kids are tough on things, I mean they’re just kids, when you have 30 to 40 kids at any given time coming down these stairs it’s going to have some natural wear and tear,” said Howlett.

Staff members have had to pull spindles from other staircases in the house to replace broken and worn out spindles on the main staircases the kids use. For safety, the staff has attached boards where rows of spindles used to be.

“You do what you can with what you’ve got, that's what you have to do at a non-profit,” said Howlett.

Now, the staff has ‘got’ a little more.

“We are excited to do this for the kids,” said Scott Hausmen, “They’ve been through a lot, they just need a break.”

The annual “Take a Seat” Fundraiser at the Noyes Home in on their premises on August 24th at 6 pm. To see activities, auction items, and buy tickets click here.