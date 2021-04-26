Clear
MoDOT begins Work Zone Awareness Week across Missouri

In 2020 there was a 33% increase of accidents involving construction equipment than in 2019. MoDOT is partnering with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with Local Authorities, for "Operation Protect". Putting officers in and around work zones, to target distracted drivers, speeding, and other driving risks.

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 5:25 PM
Updated: Apr 26, 2021 5:26 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) MoDOT is driving home a strong safety message this week to drivers.

"I have no idea why she didn’t see me but she hit me at 70 mile an hour and it pushed me about 10 feet,” said MoDOT NE District's, Jack Kirtlink.

MoDOT employee Jack Kirtlink shared his nightmare experience on MoDOTs Facebook announcement on Monday.

But he isn't alone. 

“Unfortunately we just hit a time there, where the worst case scenario occurred. A truck come flying up behind us and it did not appear that he would be moving over,” said MoDOT Transportation Enforcement, Frank Shadwell.

The warmer weather is here, and the amount of road construction is increasing.

So this week is to bring attention to the dangers of distracted driving and speeding through work zones.

“Dozens of Missourians lost their lives in work zone crashes last year. These are simple things that we can all do to protect ourselves and others, buckle up and avoid distractions,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

In 2020 there was a 33% increase of accidents involving construction equipment than in 2019. 

MoDOT is partnering with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with Local Authorities, for "Operation Protect".

Putting officers in and around work zones, to target distracted drivers, speeding, and other driving risks.

”Driving too fast is a top contributor to these deadly work zone crashes,” said Gov. Parson.

Those who work in road work zones, say they just want everyone to travel safe. 

“If I could talk to them, when they went by, I wish they would all understand that as bad as they want to go home, we all want to go home. We’d like to go home safe and see our families like they’re trying to get to,” said Delta Companies Inc. Bryce Hill.


