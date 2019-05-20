Work to fix Civic Center Park fountain could begin next month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council will be hearing a bill Monday that would approve an agreement with a local contractor to repair the fountain located at Civic Center Park.

The agreement would allow the repair of the internal workings of the more than 100-year-old fountain in St. Joseph.

The funds used would come from the Capital Improvements Program from the 2013 campaign in the amount of $58,731.

Chuck Kemp, the city's parks department director, says that the city tried to repair the fountain back in 2014 but most of the work was cosmetic. Since that $80,000 project, the fountain has been used sparingly because any use of the fountain has been causing deterioration. No work in 2014 dealt with repairing the internal workings of the fountain.

In 2018, the city began the process to fix the fountain permanently and now, City Council will be voting on a contractor agreement to get work started.

"We want to take care of the fountain but we also want it to be there in the future," Kempf said. "We really don't want to lose it completely."

If the council approves the agreement in two weeks, work to fix the fountain could begin as early as the end of June. Kempf said he expects the work to take several weeks and that the fountain could be completely restored by the end of summer or early fall.

Once the work is completed, the fountain will be running 24/7.