World War II veteran remembers fallen heroes on Memorial Day

(CAMERON, Mo.) Memorial Day, a day to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and it serves as a reminder of how thankful we are for the people who made it out alive.

"We landed at Mitchell Field, New York. George Lott, the patient they assigned me to watch very closely, he was very badly wounded and shot up,” veteran Bill Pollard said. "They took George Lott off on a litter and I said to myself ‘the poor guy will never make it.’"

Pollard served in a medical evacuation unit during World War II and he has plenty of stories to tell of heroes we lost like a fellow medevac.

“I went to one of the officers and I said ‘what happened to Narcisso,’ and they said, 'oh Bill, we didn't tell you, he said he won't be coming back,’" Pollard said.

Through the glass of the door at the veteran's home in Cameron, Pollard told me dozens of stories. And it was a good reminder that one way to honor those lost and their stories is to hear it told by a veteran.

The veteran's home in Cameron is closed to visitors but the home will help you set up an alternative visit either through video, or by window.