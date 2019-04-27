Worth County man arrested for sex trafficking, sodomy, and kidnapping

(DENVER, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control announced that 65-year-old Austin E. Myers of Denver, Missouri was arrested for kidnapping, sexual trafficking of a child, and sodomy on Friday.

On Wednesday, April 24, the Worth County Sheriff's Office received information of a possible location of a runaway juvenile by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Georgia. The juvenile was reported to have run away from her home in Georgia and was possibly at a home on Highway M in Denver, Missouri.

Deputies from the Worth County Sheriff's Office and a Trooper from highway patrol responded to the home. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the juvenile and Myers, the resident of the home.

Preliminary investigation indicated the juvenile had run away from her home in Georgia and was at the home willingly. She was taken into custody.

The Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center conducted an interview of the juvenile on Thursday. The interview was attended by investigators of the highway patrol. The interview and further investigative leads indicated the juvenile had not been at Myers' home willingly.

On Friday, authorities executed a search warrant at Myers' home, seizing computer equipment believed to have been used during the crimes. Forensic examinations of the computer equipment and further investigating led to the arrest of Myers on Friday.

The Worth County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has formally charged Myers with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual trafficking of a child, and first-degree sodomy. Myers' bond was set at $125,000. He is currently being held at the Ringgold County Jail in Mounty Ayr, Iowa.

The arrest came after an investigation conducted by the Worth County Sheriff's Department and the Columbia County, Georgia Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Nodaway County Juvenile Office, and the assistance of the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center in St. Joseph.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children. If you, or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave- please call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at: 1-888-3737-888; or text 233733 (BeFree).