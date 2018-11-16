Worth County water customers without water

(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.) Some Worth County water customers are without water Friday due to water main repairs.
PWSD #1 customers who live west of Grant City, Worth and Gentry will be without water beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
A boil advisory will be in effect until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21 once water is restored.
