Worth County water customers without water

PWSD #1 customers who live west of Grant City, Worth and Gentry will be without water beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 10:31 AM

(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.) Some Worth County water customers are without water Friday due to water main repairs.

A boil advisory will be in effect until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21 once water is restored.

A nice fall day is shaping up for us as we end the workweek. Mostly sunny skies for your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will warm back up to near average into the lower 50s.
