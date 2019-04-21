Clear

Wyeth-Tootle Mansion offers Easter egg hunt

This was the third year for the Easter egg hunt at the museum.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 11:57 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Wyeth-Tootle Mansion held its annual Easter celebration Saturday.
This was the third year the mansion has been putting on these Easter egg hunts and every year brings something new.
This year's newest feature was a bongo drums station where kids can make music. 
Organizers said the event is a great way to bring the community together.

"It is a really lovely event and everybody just likes to come out and have that feeling of community where we celebrate Easter, celebrate spring, and celebrate being together." Sara Wilson Executive Director Wyeth Tootle Mansion said.

The event also featured a petting zoo which was last year's newest attraction along with crafts inside and pictures with the Easter bunny.
Staff at the mansion hope to hold another one of these hunts this same time next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
After what will likely be one of the nicest days of the year weather-wise, the beautiful weather will continue for the holiday. As for tonight, a few clouds but mostly clear with mild temperatures in 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events