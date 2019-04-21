Wyeth-Tootle Mansion offers Easter egg hunt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Wyeth-Tootle Mansion held its annual Easter celebration Saturday.

This was the third year the mansion has been putting on these Easter egg hunts and every year brings something new.

This year's newest feature was a bongo drums station where kids can make music.

Organizers said the event is a great way to bring the community together.

"It is a really lovely event and everybody just likes to come out and have that feeling of community where we celebrate Easter, celebrate spring, and celebrate being together." Sara Wilson Executive Director Wyeth Tootle Mansion said.

The event also featured a petting zoo which was last year's newest attraction along with crafts inside and pictures with the Easter bunny.

Staff at the mansion hope to hold another one of these hunts this same time next year.