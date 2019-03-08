YMCA begins campaign to raise $110,000

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph YMCA kicked off its annual fundraising campaign on Thursday.

The goal for the 2019 campaign is to collect $110,000.

The money raised will support members of all ages pay for and participate in YMCA programs.

"We really contribute over a million dollars back to the community in financial assistance and reduced fees," said YMCA CEO Sue White. "We are a proud partner agency of the United Way but have to support through raising our own charitable dollars as well."

The campaign kick-off included stories of people who use the YMCA's services.

Carol Bravo said the organization came to her rescue this year when she had to have heart surgery. She said she leaned on the friends she made through the YMCA for support.

"I can't thank you guys enough," Bravo said.

The YMCA has been a part of St. Joseph for more than 130 years.

Click here to donate online.