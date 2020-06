(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Coronavirus closed the east campus YMCA in St. Joseph.

In a facebook posting, staff said it has been closed so far this week because one of its members had tested positive for COVID-19 and had used equipment at the gym just last Saturday.

The YMCA said they were informed Monday and they immediately shut down operations.

Staff said they will be deep cleaning and disinfecting and plan to reopen Wednesday at 4 pm.