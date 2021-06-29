YMCA sale of downtown facility finalized

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The sale of the downtown YMCA building in St. Joseph is now official

Paperwork was signed Tuesday morning turning ownership of the property over to KCL Express, which operates the Trex Mart convenience stores in our area.

The final sale price was $290,000.

The downtown YMCA had been sitting vacant since last October, when it was closed due to the costs of operating and maintaining the building in addition to operating their newer eastside facility.

YMCA board members say they hate losing such a facility with the years of history that it has, but said the sale was necessary.

They have said that millions of dollars are needed to make repairs and that the sale was a cost-cutting measure thay had to make, even if they're losing an indoor swimming pool, a basketball gym and raquetball courts, amenities that are not available at the YMCA's east campus.

"Those three amenities is what really a lot of people drew themselves to the YMCA," said Ron Hook, board member. "That was one of the tough decisions we had to make, that is to keep pumping money into it or get it off the books completely."

Hook said that there are plans for future expansion at the eastside campus.

Management at Trex Mart were not available for comment. There is no word yet from them on what they want to do with their new property.