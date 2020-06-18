YMCA's summer camp continues with safety precautions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Summer camp is back at the YMCA at their downtown location.

Parents and the campers themselves said they couldn't be more thrilled to have the opportunity, "Yes, on the first day I was really, really excited,” said nine-year-old camper, Christina

Parents like Jane Scammura said summer camp is something her son Orion looks forward to all year, "I was so happy that he could come back because he’s been here every summer for several years in a row now and he talks about it for the whole school year. ‘Are we going to the Y? Are we going to the Y?”

Summer camp is giving kids a chance of normalcy, which Scammura said is especially important to her son Orion, who Zoom calls just weren't cutting it.

“My son has special needs, he has down syndrome and for him to have socialization with peers that are in the general education population is really important for him,” said Scammura.

As parents are heading back to work, they said childcare has been tricky, so summer camp has come as a huge relief.

It's also giving campers some much needed kid time.

“I was most excited about seeing my friends at camp,” said Christina.

YMCA staff said the kids weren't the only ones excited, “I’ll tell you, that was a joy. Getting the kids to socialize and make new friends. It put some normalcy back into their lives,” said John Boles, St. Joseph's YMCA youth development director.

This week's theme is "Going back in time."

Campers will be creating catapults, greek vases and playing in some Olympic games.

But before giving camp the okay, parents said they made sure the YMCA was continuing safety practices, regardless of statewide coronavirus restrictions being lifted.

Boles said, “We have not changed one thing. We are still taking the temperatures of the kids when they arrive, they are dropped off outside, all employees will be wearing face masks and gloves when necessary. We will continue social distancing and we will sanitize and clean on everything they use.”

The YMCA's summer camp will continue through August 21st.