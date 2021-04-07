YWCA, Mayor take stand against sexual assault

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mayor Bill McMurray signed a proclamation marking April 7 as "Start By Believing" day in St. Joseph.

The move supported locally by the YWCA, was meant to spread awareness about sexual assault.

Karla Hamlan, a sexual assault victim's advocate at the YWCA, said the issue isn't talked about enough nationwide, she said some one in America is assaulted every 73 seconds.

"We just need to get the word out, and believe our survivors," she said.

April has been designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Hamlan reminds the public that there are resources available to help sexual assault victims at Mosaic Life Care. A local hotline can be reached 24 hours a day at (816) 232-1225.