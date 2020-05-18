Clear
YWCA Women of Excellence Awards Program to air on KQ2

The awards program will be shown at 11 AM and 6 PM on Thursday, June 18.

Posted: May 18, 2020 10:59 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Due to the pandemic, the YWCA Women of Excellence Awards program will be aired on KQ2.

The program is scheduled to air at 11 AM and 6 PM on Thursday, June 18.

Weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to be greatly influenced by a closed stacked low that spent most of Monday slowly drifting southward through Illinois. This will result in a continued north to northeasterly winds and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday.
