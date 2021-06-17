YWCA celebrates 20 years of Women of Excellence

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The YWCA St. Joseph celebrated 20 years of its largest fundraiser on Thursday.

Women throughout the city came together for the 20th anniversary of the Women of Excellence awards program.

For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to go virtual rather inside the usual venue, Civic Arena. KQ2 broadcasted the event and several groups held watch parties across the city, including at the St. Joseph Country Club.

For the past two decades, the YWCA has recognized the outstanding and powerful women in the community making a positive change.

This year, the organization recognized the very woman who was the visionary of the Women of Excellence awards program 20 years ago, Carol Burns.

Burns, the founding mother of now the YWCA's largest fundraiser, surprised with a special spotlight.

"Well, I was very surprised to be recognized. This was something that was very meaningful for me to start 20 years ago," said Burns, "It's exciting to see every year women come forward that deserve to be recognized for what they do every year to make St. Joseph a better place to live."

The YWCA's financial goal is to raise $25,000 by days end to meet the "Steve Craig Challenge." The local entrepreneur will match the donation.

To donate, go to the YWCA's website here, Venmo @YWCA-StJoseph or watch KQ2's broadcast at 6 p.m.