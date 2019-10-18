YWCA celebrating and encouraging those who are fighting or survived breast cancer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Community members gathered at the YWCA on Thursday afternoon for their annual for their annual Pink Tea Luncheon. It honors those who are currently fighting breast cancer and those who have fought and beat it.

"This lunch has meant a great deal to all the staff here at the YWCA," said YWCA Family Services Director Ellen Kisker. "We are all about empowering women and taking care of women and encouraging women to take care of themselves and that includes being proactive when it comes to your health."

Moasic Life Care gave a presentation about the importance of knowing the health and risk factors of getting breast cancer. They also stressed the importance of self breast exams and mammograms to help detect and treat the cancer in the earlier stages.

"It impacts a lot of us. We've had family members that have been impacted or friends or close ones that has been impacted by breast cancer. It's a very important topic to discuss," said YWCA C.E.O. Tammy Killin. "When we first started 25 years ago, there was such a need for us to be a part of it. It has now taken a part of a lot of people and providers, so the community is very well served."

Overall it was a celebration of the courage of those who have faced it and the hope that someday a cure will be found.

"We've come such a long way with dealing with breast cancer," Kikser said. "There's so many more treatments and medicines available. We are winning the fight. We still have a ways to go, but we are getting close."

After 25 years, this was the last year the luncheon was held by the YWCA due to funding cuts with their EncorePlus program.

Other community groups and health care organizations say they are planning to continue educating women about their health.