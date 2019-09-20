YWCA honors those who work to eliminate racism

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Community leaders along with involved members of the public met to promote equality at the annual Day of Commitment to Eliminate Racism Breakfast at the YWCA Friday.

"We are committed," Tammy Killan, CEO YWCA said. "We will pledge to stand against racism,"

Awards were given out at the breakfast recognizing the work of people, and organizations that fight for equality.

"They all do wonderful things to show commitment in the community to help others," Killan said.

The main award of the morning was the Kelsey Beshers award, named after a civil rights activist who worked to improve the St. Joseph community.

Mike Veale, president of the Northwest Missouri Central Labor Council received this year's award. Veale said the honor is significant given the current political climate

"It means so much to me," Veale said. "It's a lifelong thing that I’ll never forget and it will stick with me for life.

Veale said he felt that given the recent political climate events like these are more important to hold, he along with others at the breakfast stressed the importance of equality to send a message that everyone is equal regardless of skin color.

"We show the love and the compassion and our togetherness," Killan said.

The group Per Sisterhood also received the Kelsey Beshears Award this year.