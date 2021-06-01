YWCA purchases neighboring church for expanding programs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The YWCA St. Joseph has grown by one new building and by new, it's actually 100-years-old.

This last March, the YWCA purchased its neighboring church right across the street, New Life Church, from the help of donors. As the women's non-profit continues to grow its services and programs, it's simultaneously running out of room.

“We were kinda busting out of the seams here,” said Tammy Killin, CEO of YWCA St. Joseph.

The 17,000 sq ft space built back in 1909 is currently being renovated to give one of the agency's newest programs, the drop in teen center, room to grow. The drop in teen center provides a safe place for local teens ages 12-19 to socialize with their peers.

Tammy Killin, CEO of YWCA St. Joseph, said it's a program quickly getting more popular during the pandemic.

“Now that we’re getting more kids, we’re just already growing out of that space. It's very humbling, exciting and a little bit surprising that we've been able to grow during the pandemic," said Killin.

Additional office space and the organization's 'New Start Store' will also be in the new building.

The century old church needs some TLC, including a new paint job and laid carpet, but the YWCA said they cannot wait to show the community their newest buy.

“We feel very grateful and blessed that this opportunity has presented itself,” said Killin.

Killin expects the project to be complete by mid-June and plans to hold an open house in late summer.