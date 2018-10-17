Clear

YouTube back online after brief outage

A collective A collective "What the heck?" swept the World Wide Web Tuesday night as users of video giant YouTube couldn't get content to play for about an hour. (CNN)

A collective "What the heck?" swept the World Wide Web Tuesday night as users of video giant YouTube couldn't get content to play for about an hour.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 9:57 AM
Posted By: Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) -- A collective "What the heck?" swept the World Wide Web Tuesday night as users of video giant YouTube couldn't get content to play for about an hour.

"Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues," the California-based company tweeted before the problem appeared to be resolved. "We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated."

Some users were met by an "internal service error" message. Visits to individual video pages started to load, but then showed a message that read "An error occurred. Please try again later." The rough animation behind the text mimicked the static of a TV screen.

The outage appeared to begin some time around 9:45 p.m. ET and ended about an hour later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Wednesday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events