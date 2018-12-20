6-year-old Atchison girl credited with saving man suffering a stroke

(Atchison, Kan.) - Daylight Donuts in Atchison is the usual morning coffee stop for 60-year-old Wendall Smith. He enjoys the company of the owner's six-year-old granddaughter, Madison Ash.

"I call it fairly close. She warms up to everybody," Smith said. "She's really easy to get along with. I put up with a lot of things."

"I pick on him when he's trying to do his puzzles," Ash said. "I scribble on them and I do random numbers on them."

But on November 7, 2018, that usual morning visit would become a scary event. Smith was beginning to have a stroke at the restaurant.

"I just felt something was wrong. I don't know if it was numbness or what," Smith said. "I felt my arms starting to numb and tingle. Madison then said you're not talking or what's wrong."

"I tried to talk to him. He didn't say anything," Ash said.

Smith attempted to get up from his table and leave Daylight Donuts to his car. Madison on the other hand went to a grown up and got help.

"She knew her friend was not acting right. She knew he wasn't talking," said Daylight Donuts Manager Jennifer Wagner. "I ran out to get him back inside. We had someone bring him in. Luckily we had a nurse here. I called 911."

That call to 911 helped made all the difference as Smith got the immediate medical attention he needed. He spent two days in the hospital. His recovery is all thanks to Madison's awareness.

"She's very aware of her surroundings. She always has been since she was a little girl," said Madison's Mother, Jennifer Dodson. "I'm just really proud of her."

"I've thanked her many times. But an extra special thank you for noticing," Smith said. "She noticed and notified."

Today smith has no permanent damage from his stroke while Madison is now a little hero. This brave little girl is just happy to have her friend back.

"We'll be best friends forever," Ash said.

Medical experts say the phrase "Act FAST" is an easy way to remember and identify the most common symptoms of a stroke. Those include the facial droop, arm weakness and issues with speech.

Calling 911 quickly will make a difference in recovery time for the patient.