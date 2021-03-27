Clear
Young men, St. Joseph mentors meet for "Big League Breakfast"

The Big League Breakfast brings together city leaders, police, coaches, and young men to form relationships.

Posted: Mar 27, 2021 10:53 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2021 11:05 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A group of young men and mentors met for an annual breakfast Saturday morning.

One of the mentors attending the breakfast, David Foster, said the highlight of the event is getting a chance to talk with kids and teens about life experiences and goals. He added it's these kinds of events that can change a person's life.

"You don't realize the effect it has on you until maybe you're 18,19, 20, maybe 25 or 30, but all of these little things along the way add to increased mental health, and stability, emotional stability, emotional intelligence, and some of these things play a factor in the developmental stages of child's life," Foster said. "The reason why we started this, honestly was because I was seeing a shortage of mentors in our community and I don't think there's a better time like the present (to start)".

He said they try to hold an event like this every 3-4 months.

