Youngsters learn about the fun behind weather

Kids and their parents spent their Saturday morning learning about the weather as part of this month's Family Fun Time event presented by the United Way of Greater St. Joseph.

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 9:23 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Kids and their parents spent their Saturday morning learning about the weather.

It was the subject of this month's Family Fun Time event presented by the United Way of Greater St. Joseph. Families met with science educators and had fun with various demonstrations, games and crafts about our atmosphere.

Jay Martin of the United Way said it's never too early to start exposing children to the fun behind math and science.

"It's not just getting them prepared for kindergarten but also getting the parents prepared at an early age because their brains are developing," Martin said. "So you want to be working on activities at home to get them used to leaning and seeing words, what shapes are and what numbers are."

KQ2 Meteorologists Mike Bracciano and Vanessa Alonso were present at the event.

They showed the kiddos how the weather is done on television in front of a green screen and got to learn how to make their own tornado tubes.

After an early round of snow this morning, the rest of the day should be mostly dry. There could be some pockets of mist or light snow throughout the day but the majority of us will be dry. Highs today will be getting into the upper 30s so road conditions should improve throughout the day.
