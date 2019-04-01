Clear

Your Decision: Fate of the St. Joseph School District levy, board members at stake in Tuesday's election

The ballot measure asks voters to approve a .61 cent tax levy with a five-year sunset clause for the district.

The issue:

Voters will get another say in the fate of a proposed tax levy for the St. Joseph School District when they head to the polls on April 2.

The ballot measure asks voters to approve a .61 cent tax levy with a five-year sunset clause for the district. If the levy passes, it would generate $6.5 million a year for the district.

BALLOT LANGUAGE

Board members said the money generated from the levy would pay to provide safety upgrades to district buildings, attract and retain teachers and staff and pay for increasing operational costs.

The district hasn't had an operating tax levy since 2014. Last year the board cut $7.5 million from the budget which lead to the closure of two schools and eliminated around 80 staff positions.

The cuts followed the overwhelming defeat of a $1.15 tax levy increase put before taxpayers in November 2017. Voters rejected the ballot measure by a 72 percent to 28 percent margin.

The St. Joseph City Council and St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce both endorsed the tax levy earlier this month.

The candidates:

Four candidates are also on Tuesday's ballot fighting for two open seats on the St. Joseph School District Board of Education. Board of Education Vice President Tami Pasley and board member Bryan Green are running for re-election. Pasley and Green, who were elected to the board in 2016, face challengers David Mason and Kenneth Reeder. 

 

Tami Pasley | CANDIDATE PROFILE

  

Bryan GreenCANDIDATE PROFILE

David Mason | CANDIDATE PROFILE

Kenneth Reeder | CANDIDATE PROFILE

Voting info:

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey is predicting a 40% turnout on Tuesday.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

POLLING PLACE MAP

For the workweek, temperatures return to near where they should be this time of year (average high is 62 degrees). Monday and Tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A weak disturbance will push through early Tuesday morning giving us a very slight chance of light rain.
