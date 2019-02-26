Youth Alliance to receive funds to address opioid crisis

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Youth Alliance is receiving more than 20-thousand dollars to create new programming to address the opioid crisis.

The funds will be provided by the St. Joseph Health Department and will total $27,173. The health department receiving the money through a grant by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The St. Joseph Youth Alliance will be tasked with providing prevention programming and outreach services to address the crisis.

Robin Hammond, the executive director of the youth alliance, says the agency has plans to develop new programs but to also continue some like the drug take back event.

"The funds that we will be receiving will really help us be able to continue some of the stuff we are doing already," Hammond said. "And to be able to do some of this new stuff in particular how it relates to opioids in our community."

Hammond also said that she hopes to continue to work with the health department on future projects to combat the opioid crisis.