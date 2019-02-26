Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Youth Alliance to receive funds to address opioid crisis

The St. Joseph Youth Alliance is receiving more than 20-thousand dollars to create new programming to address the opioid crisis.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Youth Alliance is receiving more than 20-thousand dollars to create new programming to address the opioid crisis.

The funds will be provided by the St. Joseph Health Department and will total $27,173. The health department receiving the money through a grant by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The St. Joseph Youth Alliance will be tasked with providing prevention programming and outreach services to address the crisis.

Robin Hammond, the executive director of the youth alliance, says the agency has plans to develop new programs but to also continue some like the drug take back event.

"The funds that we will be receiving will really help us be able to continue some of the stuff we are doing already," Hammond said. "And to be able to do some of this new stuff in particular how it relates to opioids in our community."

Hammond also said that she hopes to continue to work with the health department on future projects to combat the opioid crisis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
There are some precipitation chances with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some freeing drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s. We could deal with a few slick spots Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Another chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events