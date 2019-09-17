Clear

Cokie Roberts, ABC news political commentator, has died at age 75

Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts, winner of three Emmys and a legend and trailblazer in broadcasting, has died at the age of 75, ABC News announced. | Credit: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts, winner of three Emmys and a legend and trailblazer in broadcasting, has died at the age of 75, ABC News announced. | Credit: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts, winner of three Emmys and a legend and trailblazer in broadcasting, has died at the age of 75, ABC News announced.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:03 AM
Posted By: Kerry Flynn, CNN Business

(CNN) -- Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts, winner of three Emmys and a legend and trailblazer in broadcasting, has died at the age of 75, ABC News announced.

Roberts worked in television, public radio and publishing for over 40 years. She began her tenure at ABC as a contributor for "This Week with David Brinkley" and later became ABC's chief congressional analyst.

Roberts is survived by her husband Steve V. Roberts and her children Lee Roberts and Rebecca Roberts, her grandchildren Regan, Hale and Cecilia Roberts and Claiborne, Jack and Roland Hartman, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.

"We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness," Roberts' family said in a statement.

Roberts died due to complications from breast cancer, her family's statement said.

"She will be dearly missed. Cokie's kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists," ABC News president James Goldston said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for more...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Starting the day off on this Tuesday with mild temperatures once again. This unusual September weather pattern will bring well above average temperatures for today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s. Expecting a few morning clouds and some sunshine throughout the day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events