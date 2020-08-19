emPowerU announces new plan for educational programming

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Mosaic Life Care Foundation announced Tuesday a new five-year plan to give children an opportunity to continue their education outside of the classroom.

The plan impacts the Civic Engagement Immersion program and the e2 Fellowship program.

After a unanimous vote, the Board of Trustees approved a five-year, 2 million dollar plan that will effect around 4,000 kids in the Foundations' 31 county region.

The plan will allow emPowerU educational programming to be free of charge through the next five years for school districts in the Foundation's region.

"It was a unanimous vote by our board, said the Foundation's Board of Trustees President, Bill Grimwood. "We feel that the investment may not be paid off today, but the in the next five to ten years, as those students graduate and move back into communities, they are going to be a better citizen of the community and help out in their region whether it's in St. Joseph or their surrounding regions."

The decision for the plan was made in effects of school districts having to cut extra-curricular funding due to COVID-19.

The Foundation wanted to ensure kids had extra-curricular opportunities during this time, and felt like setting this five-year plan free-of-charge was an easy decision.

Dr. Doug Van Zyl, Saint Joseph School District superintendent, said the commitment supports educational efforts in the region.

“With the pressure being placed on the educational community today, it is great to have a partner that is willing to help alleviate some of that pressure,” Van Zyl said. “Not only with the financial assistance, but by also offering more learning experiences for our students.”

emPowerU offers civic engagement programs where youth are encouraged to think creatively, work collaboratively and problem solve real-life challenges and opportunities.

For more information, please contact Devran Brower, director of Program Operations, at 816.271.7910.

Mosaic Life Care Foundation is a think ahead organization focused on building healthy and thriving communities through education and empowerment.