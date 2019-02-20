emPowerU helping kids make the world a better place

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- Students from Central Missouri traveled to St. Joseph on Wednesday to help find ways on how to make the world a better place.
Warrensburg Middle School students participated in the emPowerU Program at the Heartland Foundation.
The program was created to raise youth's awareness of the importance of civic responsibility and to help make a difference in their community. It also gives them the opportunity to make a positive change now so they can continue that change in their adult years.
"It's tremendous. To describe it, when you see the talent and abilities that these younger people have now is just amazing," said Devran Brower of the Heartland Foundation. "The world is in good hands. It really is."
Since the program began in 2007, more than 20,000 students have participated in it.
