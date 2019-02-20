Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

emPowerU helping kids make the world a better place

Warrensburg Middle School students participated in the emPowerU Program at the Heartland Foundation in St. Joseph on Wednesday.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 10:52 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- Students from Central Missouri traveled to St. Joseph on Wednesday to help find ways on how to make the world a better place.

Warrensburg Middle School students participated in the emPowerU Program at the Heartland Foundation.

The program was created to raise youth's awareness of the importance of civic responsibility and to help make a difference in their community. It also gives them the opportunity to make a positive change now so they can continue that change in their adult years.

"It's tremendous. To describe it, when you see the talent and abilities that these younger people have now is just amazing," said Devran Brower of the Heartland Foundation. "The world is in good hands. It really is."

Since the program began in 2007, more than 20,000 students have participated in it.

If you want to learn more about it, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 20°
Snow accumulation reports so far have been anywhere between 3-5." The weather does quiet down midweek but we do not see any above average temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events