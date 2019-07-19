Experts stress staying hydrated during heat wave

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As temperatures stay in the high 90s many will look to take a trip to the pool or beach to cool off, and while experts say that can help with heat, it won't prevent dehydration.

"It is a common misconception that just because you are in or around water that you can't become dehydrated," said registered nurse Stevie Smith, the Clinic Coordinator for the St. Joseph Health Department, "whenever you're swimming you're still sweating and you can still become dehydrated very quickly especially during this time of year."

Forecasters are predicting heat indices to be above 100 over the weekend. In heat like that, Smith says you have to be mindful even while you're enjoying water activities.

"Even if you are busy enjoying yourself you have to make a conscious effort to keep hydrated," said Smith.

And water is the best choice to hydrate.

"Alcoholic beverages and sugary drinks are not going to be the drink of choice for re-hydration, " said Smith, "what you need is water and if you are moving around a lot, have something with electrolytes to replace what you are loosing."