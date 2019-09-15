Clear

Girl Scouts hold recruiting event at East Hills Mall

The Girl Scouts of Missouri and Kansas offered a training event at the East Hills Mall

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local girl scouts were at East Hills Shopping Center Sunday afternoon recruiting new members through hands-on activities.

 The event let new girls see what girl scouts are all about with stations relating to the group's areas of focus.

Along with the fun, educational activities like slingshots and building robots, the girls learned about the famous girl scout cookies.

Group leaders say the organization provides a lot of opportunities for young girls.

"They learn problem-solving skills and critical thinking," Carmen Brown-Jenco, director of the Girl Scouts said. "You name it we cover it."

Those interested in signing up for the girl scouts can contact the girl scouts office 816-279-7438.

After a very warm & humid Sunday across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, the hot and dry stretch of weather is expected to continue heading into the new work week.
