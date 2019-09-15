Girl Scouts hold recruiting event at East Hills Mall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local girl scouts were at East Hills Shopping Center Sunday afternoon recruiting new members through hands-on activities.

The event let new girls see what girl scouts are all about with stations relating to the group's areas of focus.

Along with the fun, educational activities like slingshots and building robots, the girls learned about the famous girl scout cookies.

Group leaders say the organization provides a lot of opportunities for young girls.

"They learn problem-solving skills and critical thinking," Carmen Brown-Jenco, director of the Girl Scouts said. "You name it we cover it."

Those interested in signing up for the girl scouts can contact the girl scouts office 816-279-7438.