The Farmers to Families has been approved for round 5

Phase 5 of Farmers to Families is happening. it is starting this week and is set to go through February, but has a chance to continue through the end of April.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 6:21 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2021 6:23 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) Starting on January 29th, 2021 at the East Hills Shopping Center, food boxes will be passed out to cars just like in the previous rounds.

While volunteers say they are prepared and excited to help the community, they are expected a larger turnout this time.

"We are prepared because we did the first three phases. I think we have the process pretty well locked down. and I know that this time around there will be many many who did not come the first three phases, so it will be new to them. But I would encourage them to pay attention to the old timers, I guess you would say, who have been coming, that have been there three previous phases," says Richard Bradley.

The first box will be handed out at 9:00am on the 29th as long as weather allows it. The program says they will only be receiving 1,200 boxes once a week.

Volunteers say to arrive early and ask for your patience as they are handing out the boxes. 

For more information, you can go to "Farmers To Families, St Joseph, Mo" Facebook page.

