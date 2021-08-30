Clear
The St. Joseph Early Learning Center held its first day on Monday

The St. Joseph Early Learning Center is the first time Lake Contrary Elementary has re-opened since its closing after the 2017-18 school year.

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 4:48 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) It's the first day of school ever for some of the students at St. Joseph Early Learning Center.

"Our day started at 8:15 well actually it started about 7:45 this morning, we had kiddos showing up,” said Coordinator, Toni Lynn Gardner.



And emotions running high for some parents.

“Emotional and very overwhelming for myself,” said Danielle Swiastyn, who has a son attending, Montrez 4 years old.

“I think I saw a few tears from parents this morning too, because you know this is their first time sending their little one off to school,” said Gardner.

The students, with mixed emotions as well.

But for some, the wait was finally over and were ready to tackle the day. 

“Well before he walked inside he was very excited, we’ve been counting down the days,” said Swiastyn.

Not every child goes into Pre-K but for many parents at the St. Joseph Early Learning Center, they say Pre-K is a great way to get things started early for their kids.

"Feel like it's important because they’ll be more advanced, they’ll be ready for kindergarten. It’s better for them,” said Dmitri Cooper, who has a son attending, Montrez, 4 years old.

The St. Joseph Early Learning Center is the first time Lake Contrary Elementary has re-opened since its closing after the 2017-18 school year.

And it is now the site of the new Pre-K program.

The Learning Center's staff say their goal is to make it a fun and safe learning experience and to send the kids home with smiles on their faces.

"My goal would be to get every child in, for every parent to be able to feel comfortable when they leave their child here. And know that we will have them here and hopefully smiling when they come back to pick them up,” said Gardner.

A chance for showers and storms will arrive later tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms in extreme NW Missouri could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will linger through the morning hours on Tuesday before clearing out. Temperatures will likely be below average on Tuesday because of the rain. Temperatures will start to warm up again into the upper 80s by the end of the week. Conditions look to stay mostly dry through the end of the work week with a few isolated showers possible Friday night.
