One arrested in connection to the death of 21-year-old Ariel Starcher

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Authorities have arrested an individual in connection to the 2020 death of 21-year-old Ariel Starcher.

Taylor Stoughton has been taken into custody in Independence with the help of the city’s police, Lee’s Summit Police, and Kansas City Police departments, according to a news release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Bill Puett said the case will be submitted to the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s office for review.

Authorities found Starcher’s body in a bag dumped in a ditch in rural Buchanan County nearly one year ago.

Authorities are also looking for another man, Marcus Brooks, in connection to the case and believe he could be in the Platte City area.

If you can help locate Brooks, investigators ask you to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 816-236-8845 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-238-8477.