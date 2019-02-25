Gary Shane Linck July 07, 1956 - February 25, 2019

TROY, KANSAS – Gary Shane Linck, 62, of Troy, Kansas passed away Monday morning, February 25, 2019 at a St. Joseph, Missouri hospital.

Gary was born on July 7, 1956 at Oak Harbor, Washington to Leo & Shirley (Blasi) Linck. He grew up in California and graduated from Soquel High School and earned an associates degree from Cabrilla College. He was very active in 4-H and was awarded 4-H All Star Leader. He worked at the County Bank. He also farmed and raised registered Polled Herefords with his dad over in Brown County. He was very artistically talented and shared that talent with many. He was also a great photographer. Gary had worked for Walmart for over 25 years, currently at the South Belt location in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy, Kansas.

Gary married Jacqueline “Jackie” Dawe on August 6, 1988 in Troy, Kansas. She survives of the home. He was preceded in death by his father, and by his sister Sandra.

Additional survivors include: mother, Shirley Linck of Los Gatos, California; sister, Valerie Straub of Sebastian, Florida; brother, Wayne Linck of Los Gatos, California; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

MASS: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 2, 2019.

At: St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy, Kansas.

Rosary: 6 P.M. Friday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, Ks., with visitation to follow until 8:00 P.M. Friends may call after 9:00 A.M., Friday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: St. Charles Catholic Church or the Library District #1, both of Troy, Kansas.