Elwood, Kansas Mildred “Sue” Clary, 84, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Wathena Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Sue was born on October 19, 1934 in Dawn, Missouri to Luther & Naomi Auwarter.

She worked as a beautician & for Sherwood Medical in the extruder department.

Sue married William “Bill” Clary on July 8, 1956 in Harrison, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on October 11, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents, great-grandson, Jaycob Bauman, sisters, Bernice McCurley, Doris Wilson & brother, W.D. Auwarter.

Survivors, daughters, Donna Rowe,

Brenda Geeting (Mark),

Wanda Mengel, (Greg),

Grandchildren, Leslie Cox, Sonny Long, Emily Campbell, Drew Huffman, Paden Nelson, Andrea Dragnich, Chris Mengel, Michelle Geeting, Mike Geeting & Casey Geeting.

10 great-grandchildren

Sister, Joan Huber (Jim)

Nieces & nephews.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 13, 2019.

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 9 A.M. Saturday, 2 hours prior to service.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.